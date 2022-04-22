Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.00. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.53 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.08.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

