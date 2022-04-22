The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Stake Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 190.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $30.07 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $946.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

