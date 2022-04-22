Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 168.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $254.15 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.26.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.