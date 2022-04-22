Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Franklin Street Properties worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,050 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 544.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $573.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

