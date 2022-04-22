Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hartford Investment Management Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,106 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.2% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $270,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

