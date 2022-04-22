Reviewing Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) and Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF)

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) and Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 4.73, meaning that its stock price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ablynx has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Ablynx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -162.01% -135.41% -40.42% Ablynx N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Ablynx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $22.93 million 3.49 -$37.16 million ($1.73) -2.06 Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million N/A N/A

Codiak BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ablynx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Codiak BioSciences and Ablynx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ablynx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Codiak BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 503.93%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Ablynx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats Ablynx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codiak BioSciences (Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Ablynx (Get Rating)

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

