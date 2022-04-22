Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bruker by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Bruker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bruker by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Bruker by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.
Bruker stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.99%.
BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.
Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
