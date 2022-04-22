Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,640 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NEO. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Stephens lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

