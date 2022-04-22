The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The GEO Group worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

GEO opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

