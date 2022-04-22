Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MED has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $186.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.41. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.44 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.36 and its 200 day moving average is $196.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.23%.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard purchased 690 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at $19,355,589.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

