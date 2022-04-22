Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.78. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $96.50.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

