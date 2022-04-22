BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 588.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after buying an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 763,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after buying an additional 194,266 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 654,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 104,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 186,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 489,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.10. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $21.78.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

