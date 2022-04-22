Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13,500 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,558 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.19. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.