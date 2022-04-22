Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,708 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spire by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,793,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Spire by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,709,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spire by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,688,000 after buying an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spire by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.22.

SR stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average is $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.32.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.28%.

Spire Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.