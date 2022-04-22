Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,590 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 515.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after buying an additional 2,315,092 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,060,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ChampionX by 131.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,194,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at about $7,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

