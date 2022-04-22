Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dril-Quip worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after acquiring an additional 130,796 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,649 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 52,113.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after buying an additional 1,034,449 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 604,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after buying an additional 64,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

