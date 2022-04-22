Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,700 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at $3,321,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at $1,699,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at $1,978,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 55.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.83. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

About Laureate Education (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.