Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 476.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HII. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.78.

HII opened at $221.98 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.22 and a 200-day moving average of $195.94.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.