Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

NYSE KREF opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 465.17, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

