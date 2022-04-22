Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 22.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.91. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

