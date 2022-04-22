Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.73. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.22.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

