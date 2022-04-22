Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Movado Group worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Movado Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 65,102 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $547,680.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Movado Group stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $895.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

