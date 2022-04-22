Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,323 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,456,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,197,000 after acquiring an additional 435,702 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 34,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 97,622 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 673,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 472,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.03%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.