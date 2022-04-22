Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,942 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 135,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 75,182 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $947.78 million during the quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.