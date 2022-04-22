Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 341,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 48.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 145,944 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 326,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

FCF opened at $14.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.02.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

