Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 781 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 781 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 292.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.00.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $641.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $705.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $790.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $616.41 and a 52-week high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. The company had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.60 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 66.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

