Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,420 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.