KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 410 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $135.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average is $153.23. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

