KBC Group NV Sells 6,212 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 18.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 100.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 119,832 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ROCK opened at $40.44 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $96.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

