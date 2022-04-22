KBC Group NV Buys New Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 714 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Carter’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

