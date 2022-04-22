KBC Group NV Buys New Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,600,000 after buying an additional 144,102 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,406,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after buying an additional 105,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,713,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJI stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 145.88%.

SJI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

