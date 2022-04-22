KBC Group NV Has $78,000 Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $613.27 million, a PE ratio of 365.67 and a beta of 1.02. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $62.27.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. Surmodics had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $179,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,294.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

