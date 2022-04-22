Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Saia by 59.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.
In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $209.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.24. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $187.02 and a one year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Saia Profile (Get Rating)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
