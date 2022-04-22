KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 48.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBP opened at $83.96 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $75.95 and a one year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.48.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

