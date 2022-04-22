Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,497 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

ESRT stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.