KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 4,135 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KD opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

