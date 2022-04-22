KBC Group NV Invests $74,000 in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 77,748 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after acquiring an additional 447,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 8.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,362,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after acquiring an additional 111,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $46.42.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

