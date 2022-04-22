Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,161 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $192,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.04. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

