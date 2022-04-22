KBC Group NV Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Comerica were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Comerica by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.05. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

