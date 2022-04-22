KBC Group NV Acquires New Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Universal Display by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $9,298,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Universal Display by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 209,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after buying an additional 64,545 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.56.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.78 and a 200 day moving average of $159.29. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

