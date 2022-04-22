KBC Group NV Sells 25,326 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,326 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BSAC opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $24.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.909 per share. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.
BSAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
