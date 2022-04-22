KBC Group NV Sells 25,326 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,326 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $24.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.909 per share. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

