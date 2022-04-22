KBC Group NV Buys New Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,463 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AECOM by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $76.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46. AECOM has a one year low of $58.36 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Argus boosted their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

