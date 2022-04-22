KBC Group NV Takes Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,048 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 186.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $14,171,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.37 and a beta of 1.87. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $181.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.