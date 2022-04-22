Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Cedar Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.