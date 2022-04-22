KBC Group NV Acquires New Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPI opened at $98.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $121.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

