KBC Group NV Takes Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 503.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 389,638 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,470,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 102.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 121,976 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $652.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

