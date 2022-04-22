KBC Group NV Purchases New Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in QuantumScape by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $3,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $753,982.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 957,174 shares of company stock worth $15,845,314 over the last three months. 16.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of QS stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 9.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

