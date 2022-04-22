KBC Group NV Sells 7,819 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,289,000 after acquiring an additional 156,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nielsen by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nielsen by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,276,000 after acquiring an additional 942,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 10,510,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,968,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLSN stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

