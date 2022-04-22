KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 19,863 Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 28.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,679,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 597,633 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 1,273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 420,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 230,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

EVC opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $484.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVC. Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

