Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stake Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,206 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $778,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,039,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,068,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $48.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

